Ali Zafar wins Lux Best Film Actor Award for 'Teefa in Trouble'

The multi talented actor-singer Ali Zafar has added yet another Lux Style Award at the 18th edition of the award show.

This time around, however, for his phenomenal acting in the critically acclaimed movie 'Teefa in Trouble.'

The actor took to Instagram to announce his win and express his gratitude.

In a heartfelt post, Ali Zafar gave a special shout-out to his wife, family, friends, fans, and everyone else involved in the success of the film that led him to win the coveted Viewer’s Choice Award for the Best Film Actor.

"Best actor for #teefaintrouble. I accept this humbly with love & gratitude. Specially @ayeshafazli, @tadpolefilms and Maha Ahsan. Love to my family, friends, my fans and my manager @tahasadaqat who supported me unconditionally till the end. @danyalzee you are love," the actor wrote.





