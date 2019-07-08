close
Mon Jul 08, 2019
Entertainment

Web Desk
July 8, 2019

Ali Zafar wins Lux Best Film Actor Award for 'Teefa in Trouble'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jul 08, 2019

The multi talented actor-singer Ali Zafar has added yet another Lux Style Award at the 18th edition of the award show.

This time around, however, for his phenomenal acting in the critically acclaimed movie 'Teefa in Trouble.'

The actor took to Instagram to announce his win and express his gratitude.

In a heartfelt post, Ali Zafar gave a special shout-out to his wife, family, friends, fans, and everyone else involved in the success of the film that led him to win the coveted Viewer’s Choice Award for the Best Film Actor. 

"Best actor for #teefaintrouble. I accept this humbly with love & gratitude. Specially @ayeshafazli, @tadpolefilms and Maha Ahsan. Love to my family, friends, my fans and my manager @tahasadaqat who supported me unconditionally till the end. @danyalzee you are love," the actor wrote. 

View this post on Instagram

‪Best actor for #teefaintrouble I accept this humbly with love & gratitude. Specially @ayeshafazli, @tadpolefilms and Maha Ahsan. Love to my family, friends, my fans and my manager @tahasadaqat who supported me unconditionally till the end. @danyalzee you are love. From writing to music making music and everything else. Special thanks to everyone who worked hard on the film without the deserved limelight specially @xainhaleem, @the.fourthwall and the entire crew. @Andy llahharisfilms and Mohsin for the campaign. Thank you #LSA. Thank you @ferozskhan for the item number. Thank you @shaniarshadali for the back ground music. Thank you @shanyhaider @hassanbadshah and #baqirabbass for working tirelessly on the songs with me. Our distributers #mandlivaalafilms. #geofilms. Thank you to the stunt team. Speaking of stunts...that hand is not mine... @official_mayaali kindly clarify. ‬

A post shared by Ali Zafar (@ali_zafar) on


Catch the complete list of Lux Style Awards 2019 winners here.


