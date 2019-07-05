close
Fri Jul 05, 2019
July 5, 2019

Babar becomes Pakistan's highest scorer in a World Cup

LONDON: Babar Azam has become the highest run-scorer in one World Cup tournament for Pakistan.

When he reached 60 in Pakistan’s last league match against Bangladesh at Lord’s on Friday, he broke Javed Miadad’s record of scoring the most runs in a tournament of the World Cup.

Miandad had made 437 runs (ave 62.42) in nine matches of the World Cup in 1992.

This is the eighth match for Babar Azam.

