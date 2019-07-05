Kendrick Norton has arm amputated after car crash

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: Miami Dolphins reserve player Kendrick Norton had his arm amputated following a horrific car crash in Miami on Wednesday, his agent said.
Norton’s agent Malki Kawa said the amputation was among several injuries the Dolphins defensive tackle suffered in the two-vehicle crash.
Police said the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.
"With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including amputation of his arm," Kawa said. "We ask that you continue to pray for him."
The Dolphins released a statement saying the 22-year-old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Norton was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and joined the Dolphins last December as a member of the team’s practice unit.
Norton has yet to play a game in the NFL.
