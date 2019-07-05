Kendrick Norton has arm amputated after car crash

LOS ANGELES: Miami Dolphins reserve player Kendrick Norton had his arm amputated following a horrific car crash in Miami on Wednesday, his agent said.

Norton’s agent Malki Kawa said the amputation was among several injuries the Dolphins defensive tackle suffered in the two-vehicle crash.

Police said the driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

"With sadness, I can confirm that Kendrick Norton was in a car accident last night and suffered multiple injuries, including amputation of his arm," Kawa said. "We ask that you continue to pray for him."

The Dolphins released a statement saying the 22-year-old’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Norton was a seventh-round draft pick of the Carolina Panthers in 2018 and joined the Dolphins last December as a member of the team’s practice unit.

Norton has yet to play a game in the NFL.