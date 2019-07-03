England vs New Zealand Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 41st match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between hosts England and New Zealand at Chester-le Street today (Wednesday, July 3) at 2-30 p.m.

Both teams are playing their ninth and the last league match in the tournament.

From the eight matches they have so far played, both won five matches each but New Zealand lost two with one NR match while England lost three games.

New Zealand are placed third on the points table with 11 points and an NRR of 1.00 while England on the fourth spot with ten points and an NRR of 0.572.

Match Results:

England won their first match by 104 runs against South Africa at The Oval, London on May 30. Then they lost to Pakistan by 14 runs at Nottingham on June 3. Later, they won three successive games; against Bangladesh by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8; West Indies by eight wickets at Southampton on June 14; and Afghanistan by 150 runs at Manchester on June 18. Then they lost to Sri Lanka by 20 runs at Leeds on June 21; and to Australia by 64 runs at London on 25. They won their eighth match against India by 31 runs at Birmingham on June 30.

New Zealand won their first three matches against Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1; Bangladesh by two wickets at London on June 5; and Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8. Their next match was abandoned without a ball bowled at Nottingham on June 13. Then they beat South Africa by four wickets at Birmingham on June 19; and West Indies by five runs at Manchester on June 22. They lost to Pakistan by six wickets at Birmingham on June 26; and to Australia by 86 runs at Lord's, London on June 29.



ODI Record:

England are playing one-day international cricket since its inception in 1971. They have played so far 740 matches, winning 372 and losing 333 games while eight matches were tied and 27 had no result. Their success percentage is 52.73.

New Zealand are playing ODI cricket since 1973 and they have so far appeared in 765 matches. They won 347 and lost 372 matches with six tied and 40 NR matches. Success percentage is 48. 27.

World Cup Record:

England have played so far 80 matches since 1975. They won 46, lost 32 and tied one with one NR match. Success% is 58.86.

New Zealand have played 86 matches since 1975, winning 53 and losing 32 games while one match had no result. Their success% is 62.35.

Both have played together eight World Cup matches, three won by England and five by New Zealand.

Today's match will be crucial as it will decide the one or may be two semi-finalists.