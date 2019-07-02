Rohit Sharma hits another century, his 4th in World Cup 2019

BIRMINGHAM: India’s prolific opening batsman Rohit Sharma has scored another brilliant century while playing against Bangladesh in the 40th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 here at Edgbaston on Tuesday.

He reached his hundred off 90 balls – his fourth hundred in this World Cup, tying the record for one tournament with Kumar Sangakkara done in 2015.

Rohit is playing his second World Cup after scoring a century in the previous World Cup in 2015. He has so far made five hundreds in World Cup, just one short of the record six, scored by his countryman Sachin Tendulkar, who played record six World Cups.

Rohit has equaled Sri Lanka’s Sangakkara and Australia’s Rickey Ponting, who also made five hundreds each.

This is Rohit’s 26th hundred in one-day international career and he is the sixth batsman scoring the most ODI centuries after his countrymen - Tendulkar (49) and captain of the present team Virat Kohli (41), Australia’s Ponting (30), Sri Lanka’s Sanath Jayasuriya (28) and South Africa’s Hashim Amla (27).

This is also the 24th hundred, scored by 16 players so far in the World Cup 2019. They include five from England, two each from Australia, India, West Indies and Bangladesh, and one each from New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Rohit’s four hundreds in the tournament are detailed below:

122* vs South Africa at Southampton, June 5;

140 vs Pakistan, at Manchester, June 16;

102 vs England, at Birmingham, June 30;

104 vs Bangladesh, at Birmingham, July 2.

Besides Rohit, five other batsmen hit two hundreds each and ten players made one century each in World Cup 2019.