Yasir Hussain in trouble again for taking a dig at Mahira Khan

Pakistan’s infamous Yasir Hussain has unleashed the wrath of fans once again after he took a dig at Mahria Khan for ‘not knowing how to act.’

The highly contentious personality of Pakistan's showbiz managed to spark massive outrage once again after his Instagram story came with a degrading comment for Pakistan’s leading actor Mahira Khan.

During a Q&A session on Twitter, the actor was asked to pick between Iqra Aziz and Mahira Khan to which he stated:

“Obviously Iqra .. Mahira agar acting seekh lent oh Mahira [Obvious Iqra..If Mahira learns how to act, then Mahira].”

Soon after his post, fans were fuming once again for affronting yet another Pakistani star and making problematic statements over and over again.

Last month, the actor had taken a dig at Hania Amir after she opened up publicly about her struggle with acne and the beauty standards she is expected to reach.