South Africa vs Sri Lanka Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 35th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 will be played between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday, June 28 at Chester-le Street at 2:30 PM.

Sri Lanka are placed seventh on the points table with six points and an NRR of -1.119 from six matches while South Africa, placed ninth, are out of the tournament with only three points and an NRR of -0.324 from seven matches.

Match Results:

The only match the Proteas won was against minnows Afghanistan whom they defeated by nine wickets.

They lost to England by 104 runs in the inaugural match at The Oval, London on May 30, to Bangladesh by 21 runs at the same venue on June 2; to India by six wickets at Southampton on June 5, to New Zealand by four wickets at Birmingham on June 19; and to Pakistan by 49 runs at Lord's on June 23. In all, they lost five matches.

The match against West Indies had no result as it was rained off at Southampton on June 10.

Sri Lanka, in their six games, won two, lost two and two had no result.

They beat Afghanistan by 34 runs (under D/L method) at Cardiff on June 4 and England by 20 runs at Leeds on June 21 while they lost to New Zealand by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1 and Australia by 87 runs at The Oval. Their two NR matches were against Pakistan at Bristol on June 7 and Bangladesh at the same venue on June 11.

ODI Record:

Sri Lanka are playing one-day international cricket since 1975 and have so far played 841 matches, winning 382 and losing 417 matches with five tied and 37 NR matches. Their success percentage is 47.82.

South Africa are playing the ODI cricket since 1991 and have so far played 617 matches with 379 victories and 215 defeats. Six were tied and 17 had no result. Their success % is 63.66.

Both have played together 76 ODIs, the Proteas won 43 and the Lankans won 31 while one match tied and one had no result.

World Cup Record:

Sri Lanka have played 77 matches since 1975, winning 37 and losing as many matches with one tied and one NR. Success percentage is fifty percent.

South Africa have played 62 matches since 1992, winning 36, losing 23 with two tied and one NR match. Their success % is 60.65.

Both have played together five matches since 1992. South Africa have won three while Sri Lanka have won only one match.

Today's match is expected to go in Sri Lanka's favour and if South Africa wins it will not make any difference to them as they are already out of the mega event.