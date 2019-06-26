Ton-up Babar Azam glad to contribute to Pakistan's win

BIRMINGHAM: Babar Azam was under criticism for not doing enough, despite scoring runs in double figures people wanted him to transform two figures into three figures and he did it on Wednesday in Pakistan’s world cup match against New Zealand.

And, Babar is well aware of what people were expecting from him.

“I had this thing in my mind that I am unable to finish the game for Pakistan despite scoring some runs, I was also eager to do so and I am happy that today I managed it,” a visibly excited Babar told media after Pakistan’s 6 wicket win over New Zealand.

“I wanted to take game till end, had good partnerships with Hafeez and Haris. Thanks to almighty that I applied what I planned to,” the 24 year old batsman said who also reached the milestone of three thousand ODI runs today.

Babar said that it always makes him feel good if his scores are contributing towards team’s success.

“I never aim for personal goals, it is always my target to do whatever the team wants me to do,” he said adding that the innings of 101* is one of his career’s best innings.

Babar also praised his team mates Shaheen Afridi and Haris Sohail saying that everyone contributed in the win against New Zealand and it has further boosted team’s morale.

Pakistan next plays Afghanistan at Leeds on Saturday before taking on Bangladesh in last league match on July 5th and Babar hopes that Pakistan can win both the games.

“We have got the momentum and I am confident that we’ll win our remaining matches as well,” Babar said.

Babar, however, said that team is not much thinking about what is being said about similarities with performance of 1992 world cup.

Pakistan’s win sequence and many other factors in this tournament aren’t different from what it was in 1992, giving many a hope that the final result won’t be different as well.

However, Babar is hopeful that Pakistan will give its best in remaining matches and try its best to make it into final four and then to final.