Wasim, Afridi praise Pakistan’s brilliant start against New Zealand

LONDON: Pakistan’s former cricket captain Wasim Akram and former all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi have lauded Pakistan team for their brilliant start against New Zealand in must-win match in the World Cup 2019.



Wasim took to Twitter lauding the performance of the team said, “What a start from Pakistan vs New Zealand under the pump here. Everyone is chipping in body language is looking brilliant by the boys in green.”

Shahid Afridi said “Great start Pakistan!! We should not let this go from here, body language must stay the same. Wickets are crucial Pakistan must not sit back, need to keep attacking.”

Pakistan’s paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi took three quick wickets to leave New Zealand in desperate trouble at 46-4 in the World Cup match against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Mohammad Amir bowled Martin Guptill with the score on five before Shaheen had opener Colin Munro caught by Haris Sohail in the slips for 12.

New Zealand, who won the toss and chose to bat, struggled passed fifty in the 16th over.