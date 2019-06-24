Indian pilot suspended for stealing wallet at Sydney airport





A senior pilot of Indian airline was suspended after he was accused of shoplifting a wallet from a duty-free shop while on duty at Sydney airport.

Rohit Bhasin, who was also a regional director for the airline, was suspended with “immediate effect” after news of the incident emerged, as reported by newspaper Indian Express.

“Air India lays the highest stress on proper conduct of its staff and has a zero tolerance policy towards acts of impropriety,”

The newspaper referring the Airline spokesperson who said in a statement, “There is an initial report of one of its captains Mr Rohit Bhasin, who is also working as a regional director, picked up a wallet from a duty free shop in Sydney.”

The airline has instituted an enquiry into this incident and has placed the captain under suspension, according to the statement.

The newspaper said that Bhasin comes from a family of pilots – his wife and son do the same job – and has been working for the Indian airline for more than 30 years.