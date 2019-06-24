Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 31st match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Southampton today (Monday, June 24).

Both the teams have so far played six matches each - Bangladesh have won two and lost three, whereas one match had no result. The tigers are placed sixth on the points table with a net run rate of -0.407.

Afghanistan on the other hand are the only side who could not win a single match in the tournament. They lost six matches and are languishing at the bottom of the table with an NRR of -1.712.

Match details:

Bangladesh won their first match by 21 runs against South Africa at The Oval, London on June 2 and then they lost two matches -- one to New Zealand by two wickets at The Oval on June 5, and the other to England by 106 runs at Cardiff on June 8. The next proved an NR match against Sri Lanka as it was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Bristol on June 11. They lost their sixth match by 48 runs to Australia at Nottingham on June 20.

Afghanistan lost all their six matches they have played so far in the tournament. They lost to Australia by seven wickets at Bristol on June 1; to Sri Lanka by 34 runs at Cardiff on June 4; to New Zealand by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8; to South Africa by nine wickets at Cardiff on June 15; to England by 150 runs at Manchester on June 18; and to India by 11 runs at Southampton on June 22.

ODI Record:

Bangladesh have played 367 one-day internationals since 1986, winning 124 and losing 236 with seven NR matches. Their success percentage is 34.44.

Afghanistan have played 120 ODIs, winning 59 and losing 57 with one tied and three NR matches. Success % is 50.85.

Both played together seven matches -- the Tigers won four and the Afghans won three matches.

World Cup Record:

Bangladesh have so far played 37 matches in World Cup since 1999. They won 13 and lost 23 while one was NR match. Success% is 36.11.

Afghanistan have so far played 12 matches since 2015. They won only one match and lost eleven with a success % of 8.33.

They clashed in only one World Cup match, which was won by the Tigers.

Today, they are meeting second time in the mega event. Bangladesh are being considered favourites but Afghanistan are capable to make an upset.

CricFun - Predict & Win: Making cricket more fun with predictions and prizes.

