Google remembers legendary actor Amrish Puri on 87th birthday in special doodle

Tech giant Google is celebrating legendary Bollywood actor Amrish Puri's 87th birthday posthumously with a special doodle.

The actor par excellence's contribution to Hindi cinema remains vital even today.

Puri gave life to some of the most iconic characters that continue to reign over people's hearts throughout times.

Popular for projecting the infamous 'Mogambo' in 'Mr. India' and 'Baldev Singh' in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', Puri's exceptional acting prowess in playing antagonists is highly commendable.

Owing to this, he is considered as one of the best villains in the history of Bollywood.

Puri was born in Punjab on June 22, 1932. He began his cinematic journey at the age of 39. That marked the beginning of his stardom in Bollywood as one of the most remarkable villains of all time.

The youngest brother of Madan and Chaman Puri, Amrish auditioned for a lead role in 1954 but was rejected. He then sought out to work in theatre as a voice over artist. Puri made his Bollywood debut in 1971 film 'Reshma Aur Shera'. After a decade, he played the role of Khan, a supporting character in Oscar-winning film 'Gandhi'.

Puri even featured in Hollywood movies. He was cast in 'Indian Jones' as Mola Ram and in 'Temple of Doom' as well.

Famed Hollywood director Steven Spielberg, whose offer Puri rejected, once revealed that the actor is his favourite villain and one of the best the world will ever witness.

The late actor left behind a legacy of popular dialogues. From "Mogambo khush hua" in 'Mr India' to "Ja Simran ja, jee le apni zindagi" in 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', his dialogues are remembered even today.

Puri passed away on December 27, 2004 after suffering from myelodysplastic syndrome.