537 vultures die after eating 'poisoned elephants' In Botswana

GABORONE: Al least 537 endangered vultures reportedly died of poisoning after eating the carcasses of three elephants killed by poachers in the north of the African country.

Indian media, citing the Botswana's government, reported on Thursday that more than 500 vultures, along with two tawny eagles, were found dead at the site in the north of the African country.

Most of the birds were white-backed vultures, which are classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species.



It was not cleared that when the dead vultures had been found or why the three elephants were laced with poison after being killed.