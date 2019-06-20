close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
June 21, 2019

537 vultures die after eating 'poisoned elephants' In Botswana

World

Web Desk
Fri, Jun 21, 2019

GABORONE: Al least 537 endangered vultures reportedly died of poisoning after eating the carcasses of three elephants killed by poachers   in the north of the African country.

Indian media, citing the Botswana's government, reported on Thursday that more than  500 vultures, along with two tawny eagles, were found dead at the site in the north of the African country.

Most of the birds were white-backed vultures, which are classified as critically endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list of threatened species.

It was not cleared that when the dead vultures had been found or why the three elephants were laced with poison after being killed.

Latest News

More From World