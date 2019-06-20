close
Thu Jun 20, 2019
June 20, 2019

Egypt says Erdogan claims over Morsi death 'irresponsible'

AFP

Cairo: Egypt´s foreign minister on Thursday condemned as "irresponsible" accusations by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that his ousted Egyptian counterpart Mohamed Morsi had been killed.

In a statement, Sameh Shoukry strongly condemned the "repeated, irresponsible accusations by the Turkish president about Egypt," following Morsi´s death on Monday after falling ill during a court hearing.

