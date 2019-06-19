Teen jailed for inciting terror attack on Prince Harry

LONDON: A teenager who reportedly called Prince Harry a "race traitor" and suggested that he should be shot after his marriage to Meghan Markle has been jailed for four years under UK terrorism laws.

Michal Szewczuk, 19, posted extremist material including an image of the Prince Harry with a gun to his head on a blood-spattered background, the UK news agency reported.



The post was shared in August last year, just a few months after the prince married the former actress, included the phrase "See Ya Later Race Traitor".



He was sentenced at the Old Bailey in London Tuesday, after pleading guilty to two counts of encouraging terrorism and five accounts of possessing terrorist material.

Judge Poulet said the posts were "abhorrent as well as criminal by reason of their clear intention to encourage terrorist acts".



Szewczuk and his co-defendant, Oskar Dunn-Koczorowski, 18, both Polish nationals, and were pleaded guilty to encouraging terrorism.

