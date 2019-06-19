Atlas and DID Group Japan sign JV for motorcycle chain production in Pakistan

A joint-venture company in Pakistan for the integrated-production of motorcycle chains is now on the cards as two of Japan’s acclaimed corporations Atlas Group and DID Group Japan have now been amalgamated as one.

The association between the two groups has now strengthened through the joint-venture which aims to provide consistent quality, cost and delivery services to motorcycle manufactures and the after-market suppliers in Pakistan by starting an integrated production of motorcycle chains in Pakistan.

The two had earlier in November of 2017 initiated the assembling of motorcycle chains in Pakistan through a technical collaboration.

Both Atlas Group and DID are renowned names in the manufacturing and marketing of auto products. Atlas Group is best known for manufacturing and marketing of motorcycles and cars in collaboration with Honda Motor Company, Japan. It also manufactures various hi-tech components in-house in technical collaboration with leading Japanese components manufacturers including DID.

DID is a leading supplier of advanced automotive technology, systems and components for the world’s major auto-manufacturers and has operations in numerous countries around the world.

The venture marks a significant milestone in the collaboration between two Companies as it strengthens an already excellent co-operation between the two partners.