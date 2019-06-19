Suresh Raina wishes wife Priyanka on her birthday with heartfelt Instagram post

Indian cricketer Suresh Raina on Wednesday left fans captivated by wishing his wife Priyanka Chaudhry on her birthday in an endearing and heartfelt post.

The 32-year-old middle-order batsman turned to his social media to pay tribute to his wife on her birthday by sharing an adorable throwback photo from her childhood with a wholehearted caption.

“Loving you is a privilege. But being loved by you is a blessing. Being with you is a wish come true, and I hope all your wishes come true on this special day.Happy birthday my love @priyankacraina,” he wrote.

The duo had tied the knot on April 3, 2015 and have a three-year-old daughter named Gracia together.

