New Zealand vs South Africa Head to Head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 25th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between New Zealand and South Africa at Birmingham today (Wednesday, June 19).

The Black Caps are one of the two participants of the tournament who did not lose any match so far. They have played four matches and won three of them while one match (against India) was abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain at Nottingham on June 13.

In the first three matches, NZ beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1; Bangladesh by two wickets at The Oval, London on June 5; and Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8.

South Africa played five matches and they won only one match while lost three whereas one match had no result as it was called off due to rain.

However, they won their fifth match against Afghanistan by nine wickets.

Earlier, they lost their first three games, to England by 104 runs at The Oval, London on May 30; to Bangladesh by 21 runs at the same venue on June 2; to India by six wickets at Southampton on June 5.

ODI Record:

New Zealand are playing one-day international cricket since 1973. They have so far played 761 matches, won 345 and lost 370 while six were tied and 40 had no result. Their success percentage is 48.26.

South Africa are playing ODI cricket since 1991. They have so far played 615 matches with 379 wins, 213 losses, six ties and 17 NR matches. Success % is 63.87.

Both countries have so far played together 70 ODIs - The Kiwis won 24 and the Proteas won 41 while five matches had no result.

World Cup Record:

New Zealand are taking part in Word Cup since its introduction in 1975 and since then they have played 82 matches, winning 51 and losing 30 with one NR match. Their success % is 62.96.

South Africa are playing the World Cup matches since 1992 and have so far appeared in 60 matches. They won 36, lost 21 and tied two, while with one NR match. Success % is 62.71.

Both played seven matches against each other. NZ won five and South Africa won two matches.

In today's match, New Zealand are favourites with their no loss record in the tournament but South Africa can do a miracle.