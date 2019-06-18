Indian police arrest man for possessing Rs 1.7 crore-worth whale vomit

NEW DELHI: Indian police Tuesday arrested a man who had allegedly come to sell 1.3 kg of ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 1.7 crore.

A joint team of police and forest department officials, on a tip-off, laid a trap on Saturday in the Cama Lane of suburban Vidyavihar area and arrested a 53-year-old Rahul Dupare, according to Indian media.



Ambergris or whale vomit is a waxy substance that originates as a secretion in the intestines of the sperm whale, found floating in tropical seas and used in perfume manufacture.



The sperm whale is an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Act.



Ambergris is soluble in alcohol, chloroform, ether and certain volatile and fixed oils.

