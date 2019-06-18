close
Tue Jun 18, 2019
World

Web Desk
June 19, 2019

Indian police arrest man for possessing Rs 1.7 crore-worth whale vomit

World

Web Desk
Wed, Jun 19, 2019

NEW DELHI: Indian police Tuesday  arrested a   man who had allegedly come to sell 1.3 kg of ambergris (whale vomit) worth Rs 1.7 crore.

A joint team of police and forest department officials, on a tip-off,  laid a trap on Saturday in the Cama Lane of suburban Vidyavihar area and arrested a 53-year-old Rahul Dupare,  according to Indian media.

Ambergris or  whale vomit is a waxy substance that originates as a secretion in the intestines of the sperm whale, found floating in tropical seas and used in perfume manufacture.

The sperm whale is an endangered species protected under the Wildlife Act.

Ambergris is soluble in alcohol, chloroform, ether and certain volatile and fixed oils.

