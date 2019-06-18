Records galore in England-Afghanistan World Cup match

17 Sixes hit by Morgan in his innings - the most by an individual in an ODI. Morgan hit one more than the previous record, which was jointly held by Rohit Sharma, AB de Villiers and Chris Gayle. The previous World Cup record was also 16 sixes, Gayle's mark against Zimbabwe in 2015.

25 Sixes hit by England in their innings – the most in any ODI innings by a team. They beat their own previous record of 24 sixes, which they achieved against West Indies in Grenada earlier this year.

11 Sixes conceded by Rashid Khan - the most by a bowler in an ODI. These are also the most sixes conceded by a bowler in any international match since 1999.

22 Sixes hit by Morgan in this World Cup - already the second most hit by any batsman in an edition of the World Cup. The overall record for most sixes in an ODI series belongs to Gayle, who hit 39 of them in a five-match ODI series against England at home earlier this year.

57 Balls taken by Morgan to hit his century. This is the fourth-fastest hundred in World Cups. The fastest was hit by Kevin O'Brien against England in 2011.

22 Most sixes hit by England batsmen in a World Cup. Morgan alone has matched that number in this edition. England had hit 22 sixes from nine matches in the 2007 World Cup. Overall, England had hit only 130 sixes from 72 matches in all World Cups before this one. They have already hit 47 of them in five games in 2019.

33 Most sixes hit by both teams in a World Cup match – 25 by England and eight by Afghanistan. Previous record was 31 struck in New Zealand vs West Indies match at Wellington in 2015.

110 Runs conceded by Rashid in this match - the most by any bowler in a World Cup match. This dubious record was previously held by New Zealand's Martin Snedden, who had conceded 105 runs from 12 overs against England in the 1983 World Cup. Overall, only one bowler has conceded more runs in an ODI, Australia's Mick Lewis, who conceded 113 runs in that famous Wanderers ODI.

7 Sixes hit off Rashid by Morgan in this match - the most by a batsman off any bowler in an ODI. In many other instances, bowlers have conceded six sixes in an innings to one batsman. Jason Holder deserves a mention here for suffering the fate twice at the hands of AB de Villiers.

386 England's previous highest total in the World Cup, which came against Bangladesh in Cardiff earlier in this edition. Their total of 397 for 6 in this match is the sixth highest by any team in World Cups.

247 is the highest score by an Afghanistan side at a World Cup.