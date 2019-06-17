Hasan Ali under fire after congratulating Indian fan on victory against Pakistan

The defeat against India left not just fans, and critics heartbroken in Pakistan but perhaps the players themselves were also left in an inconsolable state as is suggested by Hasan Ali’s now deleted tweet.

The 24-year-old fast bowler became target of ample abuse and criticism after he replied to an Indian fan rejoicing India’s win.

“Congratulations #TeamIndia for the splendid win and giving us a moment to celebrate and to feel proud to be an Indian. #IndianCricketTeam let’s capture the world cup now #CWC19,” the Indian fan had tweeted.

Responding to that, Hasan said: “Hogi ap ki dua pori congratulation [You wish is has come true congratulations].”

The tweet was soon deleted after the backlash it received from Pakistani fans who had pinned all their hopes on the team to bag the victory in Sunday’s highly anticipated, high-octane match.



