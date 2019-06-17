PCB clarifies viral video showing Pakistani cricketers in Shisha bar

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has clarified that the viral video of Pakistani cricketers sitting in a Shisha bar was recorded two days before the India match.



A video has taken the internet by storm in which Pakistani cricketers including Shoaib Malik, Imam-ul-Haq, Wahab Raz and Imad Wasim can be seen enjoying in a Shisha bar with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza.

The PCB responded to it saying the players spent time with their families with the management’s approval two days before the India match.

All the players were in their rooms Saturday night prior to the match on Sunday. No cricketers broke the curfew, it added.