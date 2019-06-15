Pakistan vs India match to get impacted by rain: Manchester weather updates

With the Pakistan and India mega clash just around the corner, fans on either sides of the border can’t help but wonder whether tomorrow’s big game will also fall prey to the rainy weather that has engulfed the ICC World Cup 2019 of late.

As per the latest reports, the sun may be shining down on Manchester presently but things aren’t looking too bright for tomorrow and the short-lived sunlit weather is expected to subside with light rains taking over tomorrow late afternoon from 12pm to 1pm [local time].

While the predicted rains may affect the match to some extent, the game will be kicking off earlier at 10:30pm [local time] which brings hope for fans as they may be able to witness an on-time start.

The game is expected to have overcast conditions all through Sunday along with short rainy spells that continue as the day moves forward.

As of now, the tournament has witnessed four washouts with ample backlash pouring in for ICC for not having reserve days for any of the group matches.