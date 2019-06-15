Australia vs Sri Lanka Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 20th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played between Australia and Sri Lanka at The Oval, London today (Saturday), June 15 at 2-30.

Both teams have so far played four matches each as Australia are placed third with six points and a net run rate of 0.57 and Sri Lanka are on the fifth with four points and a NRR of -1.517 at the points table

The Aussies have won three matches and lost one, obtaining six points while the Lankans have won one match and lost one, and they were unfortunate to lose two points in two matches, which were abandoned without a ball bowled due to rain.

Australia won their first two matches against Afghanistan (by seven wickets) at Bristol on June 1, and against West Indies (by 15 runs) at Nottingham on June 6. They lost their third match to India by 36 runs at The Oval, London on June 9 and later won their fourth match against Pakistan by 41 runs.

Sri Lanka, lost their first match to New Zealand by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1; beat Afghanistan by 34 runs, also at Cardiff on June 4. Later, their two matches, both at Bristol - against Pakistan on June 7, and Bangladesh on June 11, were washed off.

ODI Record:

Australia are playing one-day international cricket since its inception in 1971 and they have so far played 936 matches - the second most by any team. They recorded 569 wins and 324 losses while nine matches were tied and 34 had no results. Their success percentage is 63.58.

Sri Lanka have so far played 839 ODIs since 1975. They won 381 and lost 416 matches while five were tied and 37 were NR matches. Success% is 47.81.

Both have played 96 ODIs together since 1975 as Australia won 60 and Sri Lanka won 32. Four matches had no result.

World Cup Record:

Both Australia and Sri Lanka are taking part in World Cup since its introduction in 1975.

The Aussies have so far played 88 matches, won 65 and lost 21 with one tied and one NR match. Success percentage is 75.28.

The Lankans have played 75 matches, won 36 and lost as many matches with one tied and two NR matches. Success% is 50.

Both have played nine matches against each other, Australia won seven matches whereas Sri Lanka could win only one match and one had no result.

In today's match, Australia are the favourites as Sri Lanka are going towards revival after some veterans have retired.