Shoaib Akhtar mocks rained World Cup matches

LONDON: Pakistan’s former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar is looking at the upcoming Pakistan-India clash in the 22nd match of the ICC World Cup 2019 as another rain-ruined match of the tournament.

In a recent tweet, he mocked the mega event being held in a rainy weather as at least four matches have so far been washed out with no result.

The tweet shows an imaginary humorous picture in which the Old Trafford ground of Manchester is flooded with heavy rain and captains of both teams Sarfaraz Ahmed and Virat Kohli are returning to the pavilion after the toss. Both are trying to escape from attack by a shark on the way back to the pavilion whereas commentators are looking safe to present the match Live from a boat.

Shoaib’s commented on the pic that, “Sunday looking a bit like this. Haha”.