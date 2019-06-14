After backlash, President Alvi stops all projects at Presidency

ISLAMABAD: After severe backlash, President Dr Arif Alvi Friday ordered the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to stop the development projects being undertaken by it at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The projects have been stopped in pursuance of the government’s austerity drive, spokesperson of Aiwan-e-Sadr said in a statement.

On Thursday, a tender notice was shared online regarding the construction of cage for parrots at the President House triggering an intense social media debate.

Later, the president directed the CDA to withdraw the notice.

A news story in this newspaper reported today that a number of tenders of more than Rs23 million have been floated within a month to invite bids for the constructions of cages for parrots, mouse cages as well as the purchase of ornamental plants, nursery items, new air conditions, renovation of fountain and other stuff for the President House.