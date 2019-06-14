Meghan Markle's father's disgusting prank horrifies family members

Thomas Markle, the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, is known for having a notorious reputation.



In a recent report published in Mirror, it has been said that Thomas played a disgusting prank on his family in order to teach his children a lesson when they breached one of the house rules.

Reportedly, Thomas pulled a prank on Meghan's half-brother when she was a baby and it caused guests to run out of their home in horror.

It happened when Thomas let his son and his friends smoke cannabis in the house when he was a teenager. However he changed the rule when Meghan was born.

Royal autobiographer Andrew Morton revealed that the teens however didn't listen to him and he found them smoking the drug once when the future Duchess was crying in the nursery.

In his book 'Meghan: A Hollywood Princess', Mr Morton writes: "Tom Jnr told me that on one occasion he and his friends were smoking a spliff in the living room while Meghan was in the nursery crying.

"His father announced loudly that he was going upstairs to change her nappy.

"Shortly afterwards, he appeared in the sitting room carrying a full nappy.

"He joined the boys on the sofa, took a spoon out of his pocket and started eating the contents [of the nappy].

"Grossed out, the boys fled the house.

"Only later, did he reveal that he had earlier substituted chocolate pudding into a fresh nappy."

Meanwhile, Meghan has a difficult relationship with her father's side of her family.

None of them were invited to her Royal Wedding to Prince Harry last year.

Earlier during Master Archie's birth, Thomas was devastated after he saw the pictures of the Harry and Meghan's newborn as he was not a part of it.