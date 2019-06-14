Pakistan Army team wins Pace Sticking Competition in UK

The Pakistan Army won the Pace Sticking Competition - an international military drill competition - held at the United Kingdom's Royal Military Academy Sandhurst.



A team from the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul represented the Pakistan Army in the contest, participated by military teams from Canada, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman. The country’s team performed well and bagged the honor despite rain and bad weather.

"Pakistan Army won international military drill competition known as Pace Sticking Competition held today at Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, UK," said the army’s public affairs wing on its website.

"Pakistan army team has been the winner for consecutive second year. Last year, Pakistan army participated for the first time in the event,” said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).