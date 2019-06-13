India vs New Zealand Live Score: ICC World Cup 2019: Toss delayed due to rain

Nottingham: Another ICC World Cup match looms under dark clouds as toss between table-toppers New Zealand and tournament favorites India gets delayed with the inspection stalled for the second time, now scheduled to take place at 3:30pm [PST] in the 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on Thursday.

The covers were removed after the rain stopped, with groundstaff at Trent Bridge working hard to dry the playing surface.

But the rain then started to come down heavily and the covers came back on.

Tournament organisers have faced criticism after two washouts and one no result, forcing teams to share one point each.

International Cricket Council chief executive David Richardson said factoring in a reserve day for every match would be "extremely complex to deliver".

Both the teams have thus far stood strong coming out victorious in all their previously played matches with new Zealand standing at the top of the table with six points and India on number four with four points.

While Kane Williamson led New Zealand stand firm, India is at a considerable loss with right-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan injured and getting covered by Rishabh Pant.