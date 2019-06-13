New Zealand vs India Head to head: ICC World Cup 2019

The 18th match of the ICC World Cup 2019 is being played at Nottingham today at 2-30 pm between New Zealand and India.

Both are the only teams who won all their matches they have so far played in the tournament.

New Zealand are on top of the points table with six points and a net run rate of 2.163 from three matches while India are placed third on the table with four points and an NRR of 0.539 from two matches.

New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets at Cardiff on June 1, Bangladesh by two wickets at London on June 5, and Afghanistan by seven wickets at Taunton on June 8.

India defeated South Africa by six wickets at Southampton on June 5, and Australia by 36 runs at The Oval, London on June 9.

ODI Record:

New Zealand are playing one-day international cricket since 1973 and have so far appeared in 761 matches, winning 345 and losing 370 as six were tied and 40 matches had no result.

India since 1974, have so far played 968 one-day internationals, the most by any team in the world. They won 502 and lost 417 matches with nine tied and 40 no result matches. Success percentage of New Zealand is 48.26 and India is 54.57.

Both have played 106 ODIs together since 1975 - India won 55 and New Zealand 45 - whereas one match was tied and five had no result.

World Cup Record:

Both countries are participating in the World Cup right from the beginning as New Zealand have played 82 matches with 51 victories and 30 defeats, and one NR match.

India have played 77 matches, winning 48 and losing 27 matches whereas one match was tied and one had no result.

Success % of India is 63.81 and New Zealand 62.96.

Seven matches have so far been played between the two countries in the mega event since 1975, four won by New Zealand and three by India.

As both teams have so far won all their matches in the WC 2019, let's see who'll be the winner today.