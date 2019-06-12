Amir’s record bowling performance in World Cup 2019

TAUNTON: Pakistan’s left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has set a record in the ICC World Cup 2019 with his career best bowling performance of five for 30 here in the 17th match of the tournament on Wednesday.

His 5/30 with two maidens in his quota of ten overs against Australia are the best bowling figures in the tournament. He has conceded just one boundary in his 10 overs spell and none off his last 41 balls.

This is also the most economical ten-over spell by a Pakistan pacer in four years.

Amir is the third bowler to take five wickets in an innings during the current tournament.

Earlier, James Neesham of New Zealand grabbed five for 31 against Afghanistan at Taunton on June 8 and Mitchell Starc of Australia claimed five for 46 against West Indies at Nottingham on June 6.

Amir has taken five wickets in an innings for the first time in his ODI career as he had earlier claimed his only four wickets an innings some ten years ago – 4/28 against Sri Lanka at Colombo in August 2009.

The 27-year-old pacer, who made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka at Dambula in July 2009, has so far taken 70 wickets at an average of 29.91 in 54 one-day internationals since 2009.