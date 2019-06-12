Warner becomes first Aussie to hit hundred in World Cup 2019

TAUNTON: David Warner has become the first Australian batsman to score a hundred in the ICC World Cup 2019.

He completed his 15th ODI hundred while playing against Pakistan here in the 17th match of the current tournament here on Wednesday.

Warner made 107 off 111 balls with 11 fours and a six.

In all, this is the seventh hundred in the tournament and the first by Australia after three batsmen from England - Jason Roy, Joe Root and Jos Butler, two batsmen from India - Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, and Shakib Al Hasan from Bangladesh hit centuries.