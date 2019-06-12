Sania Mirza wants 'rubbish' adverts to stop creating unwanted hype on Pakistan-India clash

Ahead of the high-voltage World Cup match between India and Pakistan, Sania Mirza has come forth criticising the advertisements airing on both sides of the border cashing on the tensed situation.



The ace Indian starlet slammed the ads intending to create unnecessary hype ahead of the clash.

In a social media post, Sania wrote:

"Cringeworthy ads on both sides of the border seriously guys, you don’t need to ‘hype up’ or market the match anymore specially with rubbish! it has ENOUGH attention already!It’s only cricket for God sake, and if you think it’s anymore than that then get a grip or get a life !!"

Pakistan are scheduled to take on India on Sunday, June 16. Till date, India-Pakistan remains cricket world's most intense rivalry.

