ICC World Cup: India's Rishabh Pant to cover for injured Shikhar Dhawan

With Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan injured and ruled out for two weeks, Rishabh Pant will be joining the squad as cover for India.

The 21-year-old left-handed batsman will be flying to England on Wednesday to cover for the injured opener after getting clearance from Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday.

After arriving, Pant will kick off training right away to be prepared in time for India’s encounter with New Zealand the next day on Thursday.

BCCI in a statement revealed: “Team India opening batsman Dhawan is presently under the observation of the BCCI medical team. The team management has decided that Dhawan will continue to be in England and his progress will be monitored.

"Dhawan sustained an injury on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb during the league match against Australia on Sunday."

As per the latest intel, Dhawan, suffering from a minor fracture could remain off the field for the next two weeks which would lead to India having KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma open for the team.

