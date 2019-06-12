Rain unlikely to affect Pakistan vs Australia clash in Taunton today

TAUNTON: It was a good sight to wake up with in Taunton today. Dry and cloudy but a cold morning and it is expected to remain same throughout the day which means the game between Pakistan vs. Australia is likely to go ahead, without any interruption.



The weather didn’t look good earlier this week, it was forecast that the game between Pakistan and Australia might get washed-out, just like Pakistan vs Sri Lanka game. And, in absence of a reserve day for league matches, both teams sharing one point each.

However, it started improving last evening when chances of precipitation were reduced significantly to 20% from 80%. This morning, the chances of any rain are less than 10% which means a good weather is expected for both the teams.

It is expected to remain dry and cold with clouds throughout the day today.

Pakistan has got three points from three matches after beating England and having its game against Sri Lanka washed out. Australia has four points after winning two of three games it played.

Both the teams eyeing two crucial points offered in this match and the conditions in Taunton indicates that teams will have strength of fast bowling as overcast conditions with moisture and grass on wicket would help bowlers get some movement.

Pakistan’s captain Sarfaraz Ahmed had said yesterday that the final XI will be decided after having a final look at the wicket.