Saudi visa in three minutes

RIYADH: Saudi Authorities have announced issuance of instant e-tourism visa for the visitors buying online tickets for the Jeddah Season festival. The visa will be issued within three minutes. Saudi media, citing organizers, reported on Monday.

With an aim to boost tourism in the Kingdom, the Saudi authorities have reportedly announced to provide an e-tourism visa within three minutes to the visitors who want to attend Jeddah Season festival.

40-day “Sea and Culture” festival of fun and entertainment began on June 8 and will continue until July 18. The international shows and plays are being presented for the first time in the Kingdom during the Jeddah Season festival.

The entertainment program aims to highlight the city as a top visitor destination while at the same time encouraging partnerships with local businesses. Organizers also hope to generate up to 20,000 job and volunteering opportunities for young Saudis throughout the course of the festivities.



Jeddah Season kicked off with a crowd-pulling concert by Emirati singer Ahlam, known as Queen of the Gulf, followed on day two by popular Saudi vocalist Mohammed Abdo, and Egyptian star Amr Diab on the third day, with shows held at the King Abdullah Sports City.

Other events lined up for the festival include street music performances and parades, award-winning international visual arts displays with 3-D special effects lights shows inspired by Baroque art, spectacular flame mountain and laser shows, and a glow garden featuring customized art pieces depicting marine wildlife of the Red Sea.

