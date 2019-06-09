Pakistan vs Australia: Shaheen Afridi vows to get early breakthrough if given opportunity

Taunton: ICC Cricket World Cup provides youngsters an opportunity to become stars overnight and Pakistan’s Shaheen Shah Afridi is well aware of this opportunity.



The 19 year old pacer got the limelight in U19 WorlD Cup last year. This year, he is part of Pakistan’s campaign of Cricket World Cup.

“I want to leave an impact in this world cup. If a chance is given to me, I will try to give my best for the team,” he said.

“I am also learning a lot here. It’s a big platform and big pressure. My previous series wasn’t good but I am working hard on nets and bowling coach Ajju bhai (Azhar Mehmood) is helping me a lot here,” he said.

Afridi conceded 51 runs in 6 wicket-less overs during Pakistan’s warm-up game against Afghanistan and has yet to make his World Cup debut.

He, however, his high spirit and looking forward to do well whenever he gets a chance.

Pakistan next plays Australia at Taunton on Wednesday and, if included in XI, Shaheen aims to get early breakthrough for the team.

“Warner and Smith has made team more stronger if given a chance, I will try to get early breakthrough for my team. Finch’s wicket will be crucual for us. For a team like Australia, it is important that we get their openers out ealiest. Same is against India,” he said.

“We are well prepared and players are higly motivated and looking forward to the tournament,” Afridi added.

The young fast bowler, who represents Lahore Qalandars in PSL, said that Pakistani fans are mad about the game and that’s why they react when team is unable to do well. According to him, Pakistani players understand and respect the feeling of fans.

“Fans are fans, they’re mad about this game. We just try not to let down fans everytime we enter the field,” he said.