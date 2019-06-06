ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lankan team's practice sessions ahead of Pakistan match

NOTTINGHAM: The Sri Lankan team is all set to face Pakistan at Trent Bridge in the upcoming World Cup fixture on Friday.



The team was seen under rigorous practice session on Thursday.

Earlier in Bristol on Wednesday, the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Pakistani team attended practice sessions.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to face off on Friday, with a downpour expected on the same day.