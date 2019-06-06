close
Wed Jun 05, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

Faizan Lakhani
June 6, 2019

ICC World Cup 2019: Sri Lankan team's practice sessions ahead of Pakistan match

Sports

Faizan Lakhani
Thu, Jun 06, 2019

NOTTINGHAM: The Sri Lankan team is all set to face Pakistan at Trent Bridge in the upcoming World Cup fixture on Friday.

The team was seen under rigorous practice session on Thursday.

Earlier in Bristol on Wednesday, the second day of Eid-ul-Fitr, the Pakistani team attended practice sessions.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to face off on Friday, with a downpour expected on the same day.

Latest News

More From Sports