Eid-ul-Fitr in Saudi Arabia most likely on Tuesday after reports of Shawwal moon sighting

RIYADH: Eid-ul-Fitr 2019 is most likely be celebrated in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday , June 4 as Shawwal 1440 moon as there are reports of moon sighting in the Saudi Kingdom.

The final announcement will be made by the Makkah Grand Mosque.



Moon-sighting committees in Bahrain, UAE and other Gulf countries are also meeting to decide the Shawwal moon.

The Saudi Supreme Court has urged citizens to participate in the moon sighting efforts - with their eyes or binocular - and report their testimonies to the nearest court.



