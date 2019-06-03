Indian military jet AN-32 goes missing

An Indian military aircraft with thirteen people (eight members of the crew and five passengers) on board has gone missing, sources at Indian Air Force said Monday.



Sources said an AN-32 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is missing after it departed on Monday from Jorhat at 12:25 pm local time for the Mechuka Advance Landing Ground.

An IAF official said that all available resources have been employed to identify the location of the missing jet.

According to media reports, the Indian military het last contacted ground agencies at 13:00 pm. No contact with the plane has been established since then.

"Since the aircraft did not reach the airfield, overdue action was initiated," according to the Indian air force official.

It may be noted here that Mechuka is situated along the India-China border.