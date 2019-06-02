Kevin Pietersen responds to Shoaib Akhtar’s picture with light banter

Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar got involved in a playful and friendly banter with former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen after he advised the Green Shirts to perform with what he calls ‘aggression and badmaashi’ on the ground.

Former fast bowler seemed rather upset over the dismal performance of the national team versus Caribbean side. He took to micro-blogging website to advise the cricketers to fight bravely against the opponents in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

“Blood, sweat, aggression, racing heartbeat, badmaashi. This is whats required when you represent your country. This star on your chest is your pride guys. Tagra khelo. Go get them. Larr jao,” said Akhtar.

Akhtar shared a picture with the forceful message in which he is seen celebrating the wicket of Pietersen with his ‘chicken dance’. His picture seems to have invited the English player to jump in.

“Can’t argue with that tweet buddy as you are celebrating after I smacked you all over for a 100,” said Pietersen and concluded his tweet with a smiley, saying, ‘What a passion.”

Pietersen’s ton reminder couldn’t bowl Akhtar out who replied with abandon, “Mate you were a true force to reckon with.” “… but loved my chicken dance after getting you out,” reciprocated the former bowler.

Pakistan met a humiliating seven-wicket drubbing in their opening match in the mega cricketing event when the West Indies pacers demolished their batting line for a mere 105 runs and later achieved the target in the 14th over.

Pakistan will face hosts England in their next match Monday (June 3) in Trent Bridge Nottingham .