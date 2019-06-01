World Cup predictions: Brendon McCullum says Pakistan to beat Australia, NZ, SL, Afghanistan and BD

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum had predicted the outcome of ICC World Cup match between Pakistan and West Indies.



Based on his experience, the former Kiwi captain has come up with some predictions about the results of World Cup encounters.



Written on a notebook, Brendon McCullum shared his predictions on his social media accounts with the caption that reads "World Cup game by game predictions. 4 teams will fight out the 4th qualifying spot and net run rate will decide who progresses. Rain and luck will likely play a part as well. I hope Nz gets that little bit of luck and can qualify. Enjoy the 6 week celebration of the best players on the planet. #CWC2019".

According to the former captain, England and India would win most matches in the group stage of the tournament.

He said that Australia will be the third semifinalist after winning six group matches while fourth team would make it to the semifinals based on run-rate.

About Pakistan, he wrote the green-shirts would emerge triumphant in five matches and lose four.

He said Pakistan would defeat Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.