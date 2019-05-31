Turkey´s Erdogan absent from Mecca Islamic summit

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MAKKAH: Turkey´s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was notably absent from a key summit of the 57-member Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi holy city of Mecca on Friday, an AFP photographer said.
Turkey, a regional heavyweight, was instead represented by its Foreign Minister Mouloud Zhaoshoglu.
Erdogan´s visit would have been his first to the kingdom since the brutal murder last October of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.
