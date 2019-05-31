close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
May 31, 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday, 29 May 2019

Pakistan weather forecast: Wednesday, 29 May 2019
Read More

Pakistan weather forecast: Thursday, 30th May

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.Weather Forecast for...

Read More

Pakistan weather forecast: 31 May Friday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, May 31, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Related Stories

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Nil.

Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Moenjodaro 49°C, Larkana, Rohri, Bahawalnagar 48°C, Bhakkar, R.Y.Khan, Khanpur, Noorpur Thal, Turbat & Sibbi 47°C.

Latest News

More From Pakistan