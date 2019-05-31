Pakistan weather forecast: 31 May Friday

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave is present over upper parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Friday:



Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Weather Forecast for Saturday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Peshawar, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Nil.

Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad, Sukkur, Moenjodaro 49°C, Larkana, Rohri, Bahawalnagar 48°C, Bhakkar, R.Y.Khan, Khanpur, Noorpur Thal, Turbat & Sibbi 47°C.