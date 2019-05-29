close
Wed May 29, 2019
Pakistan

Web Desk
May 29, 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: Tuesday, 28 May 2019
Pakistan weather forecast: 29 May Wednesday

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, May 29, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Wednesday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, eastern Balochistan and Sindh.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

NIL

Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 48°C, Dadu, Moenjodaro, Rohri 47°C, R.Y.Khan, Sukkur & Larkana 46°C.

