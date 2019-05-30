Pakistan weather forecast: 30th May Thursday.

ISLAMABAD: Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Weather Forecast for Thursday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand, Kohat, Bannu and Rawalpindi divisions.

Weather Forecast for Friday:

Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, dust-thunderstorm/rain is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Kohat, Bannu, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad and Kashmir.

Past 24 Hours Weather:

Weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country, while very hot in eastern Balochistan, Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, rain-thunderstorm occurred in Parachinar.

Rainfall (mm) during Last 24 hrs:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar: 03

Yesterdays Highest Maximum Temperatures:

Jaccobabad 49°C, Dadu, Moenjodaro, Larkana 48°C, R.Y.Khan, Sibbi, Noorpur Thal, Rohri, Bahawalnagar & Sukkur 47°C.