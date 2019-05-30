ICC World Cup 2019: Pakistan announce squad for match against West Indies

LONDON: Pakistan on Thursday announced its 12-member squad for the World Cup 2019 match against West Indies.



Pakistan squad against West Indies include opener Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfraz Ahmad, Harris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Immad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and Hassan Ali.

Earlier, addressing a press conference skipper Sarfraz Ahmed confirmed that seamer Mohammad Amir is complete fit and would be available for clash with West Indies on Friday.

Sarfraz said, “We are fully prepared for the match against West Indies, hope Pakistan will break their defeating streak.”