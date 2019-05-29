ICC World Cup 2019 opening ceremony in London today

The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup will launch with a bang as London’s iconic Mall plays host to a spectacular Opening Party on the eve of the event.

The event will formally commence tomorrow with host England playing their opening match against South Africa at The Oval in London.

The ‘not-to-be-missed’ live broadcast Opening Party will be a mix of music, dance and some of the biggest names in sport with a winner takes all sporting competition.

The glittering event organised in partnership with The Royal Parks within the backdrop of Buckingham Palace, will be live broadcast around the world between 9-10 pm PST.

The audience across globe is anxiously awaiting the event as the organisers have kept the details under wraps.

Steve Elworthy, Managing Director at ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, said: "The Opening Party will capture the very essence of what makes this tournament so special and will be hugely exciting for the fans that are lucky enough to attend but also across broadcast we will show the world what they have to look forward to over the next 45 days of cricket action.

“The Mall, with Buckingham Palace in the background, is synonymous with some of the biggest events held in the UK and is instantly recognisable to everyone around the globe. It will be a fitting celebration of a World Cup, cricket and sport with diversity at its core.”