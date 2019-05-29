Video: Saudi royal moves head after 14 years in coma

DUBAI: A Saudi royal Prince Waleed bin Khaled reportedly moved his head for the first time in 14 years of coma, according to an emotional clip that has gone viral on social media.

In a video clip, posted by Princess Rima bint Talal daughter of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Prince Waleed bin Khaled can be seen moving his head for the first time in 14 years as he head slipped into a coma following a car accident.

In another tweet shared by the same lady , Prince Alwaleed is seen visiting his nephew in the hospital - first - after he was released from the Ritz-Carlton, clearing his name in corruption charges in 2018.