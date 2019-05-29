close
Fri May 31, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

Web Desk
May 29, 2019

Video: Saudi royal moves head after 14 years in coma

World

Web Desk
Wed, May 29, 2019

DUBAI: A Saudi royal Prince Waleed bin Khaled  reportedly moved his head for the first time in  14 years of coma, according to an emotional clip that has gone viral on social media.

In a video clip, posted by Princess Rima bint Talal daughter of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, Prince Waleed bin Khaled can be seen moving his head for the first time in 14 years as he  head slipped into a coma following a car accident.

In another tweet shared by the same lady , Prince Alwaleed  is seen visiting his nephew in the hospital - first - after he was released from the Ritz-Carlton, clearing his name in corruption charges in 2018.

Latest News

More From World