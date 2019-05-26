Saudi Arabia shoots down bomb-laden Houti drone targeting Jizan airport

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday shot down a explosive-laden drone deployed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Jizan airport in the kingdom.
The Saudi air force intercepted the explosive-laden Houti drone, targeting Jizan airport, close to the southern border with Yemen, the Saudi-UAE-led coalition fighting the rebels said.
"While we confirm our right to defend our country, we stress that the terrorist Houthis will pay a dear price," said alliance spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malaki, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.
