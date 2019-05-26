close
Sun May 26, 2019
World

Web Desk
May 27, 2019

Saudi Arabia shoots down bomb-laden Houti drone targeting Jizan airport

Mon, May 27, 2019

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Sunday shot down a explosive-laden drone deployed by the Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting Jizan airport in the kingdom.

The Saudi air force intercepted the explosive-laden Houti drone, targeting Jizan airport, close to the southern border with Yemen, the Saudi-UAE-led coalition fighting the rebels said.

"While we confirm our right to defend our country, we stress that the terrorist Houthis will pay a dear price," said alliance spokesman Colonel Turki al-Malaki, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

